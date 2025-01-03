U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, receives a welcoming applause at Misawa City Hall in Misawa City, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. The presence of the installation directly affects the local economy, culture, and daily life of community members. Regular engagement between the U.S. military and the local Japanese community fosters strong and positive relations by building mutual understanding, trust, and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
12.16.2024
01.07.2025
|8823583
|241216-F-VG726-1239
|5301x3529
|2 MB
MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JP
|2
|0
