Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, receives a tour of a Japanese ambulance at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. Jost toured the emergency vehicle as part of a 35th Fighter Wing Medical Group discussion, gaining insight into their operations and proposed enhancements. The exchange underscored the importance of collaboration and shared expertise in improving emergency response capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 03:02
    Photo ID: 8823587
    VIRIN: 241217-F-VG726-1087
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa
    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa
    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa
    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa
    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa
    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa
    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa
    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    USFJ
    5th Air Force
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download