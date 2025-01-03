U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, receives a tour of a Japanese ambulance at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. Jost toured the emergency vehicle as part of a 35th Fighter Wing Medical Group discussion, gaining insight into their operations and proposed enhancements. The exchange underscored the importance of collaboration and shared expertise in improving emergency response capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 03:02
|Photo ID:
|8823587
|VIRIN:
|241217-F-VG726-1087
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
