    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa

    MISAWA CITY, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, center, attends a meeting hosted by Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City Mayor, at Misawa City Hall in Misawa City, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. Jost’s visit highlights the U.S. military's commitment to its host communities as a vital partner in accomplishing its mission and ensuring regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

