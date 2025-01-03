U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, center, attends a meeting hosted by Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City Mayor, at Misawa City Hall in Misawa City, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. Jost’s visit highlights the U.S. military's commitment to its host communities as a vital partner in accomplishing its mission and ensuring regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
