    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa [Image 1 of 8]

    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A welcome party awaits on a snowy runway for the arrival of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. Jost visited the installation to engage with leaders and members of the community to assess operational capabilities and infrastructure, ensuring informed decision-making on projects pertaining to mission readiness, quality of life and bilateral alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 03:02
    Photo ID: 8823580
    VIRIN: 241216-F-VG726-1016
    Resolution: 4876x3600
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    35th Fighter Wing
    USFJ
    5th Air Force
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost

