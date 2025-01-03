A welcome party awaits on a snowy runway for the arrival of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. Jost visited the installation to engage with leaders and members of the community to assess operational capabilities and infrastructure, ensuring informed decision-making on projects pertaining to mission readiness, quality of life and bilateral alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 03:02
|Photo ID:
|8823580
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-VG726-1016
|Resolution:
|4876x3600
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.