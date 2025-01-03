U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A welcome party awaits on a snowy runway for the arrival of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2024. Jost visited the installation to engage with leaders and members of the community to assess operational capabilities and infrastructure, ensuring informed decision-making on projects pertaining to mission readiness, quality of life and bilateral alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)