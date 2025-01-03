U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander visits Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, is greeted by U.S. Air Force Col. Johnathan Bell, Mission Support Group commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 17, 2024. The North Base tour highlighted ongoing construction projects aimed at enhancing facilities and infrastructure, directly contributing to an improved quality of life for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)