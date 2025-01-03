U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin congratulates Debra Nelson McKnight, daughter of Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr., after Capt Nelson was inducted into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes during a ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 4, 2025 (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2025 17:44
|Photo ID:
|8822479
|VIRIN:
|250104-A-WI099-1374
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|31.99 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 53 of 53], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.