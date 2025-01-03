Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin congratulates Debra Nelson McKnight, daughter of Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr., after Capt Nelson was inducted into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes during a ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 4, 2025 (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)