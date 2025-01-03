Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 41 of 53]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Medal of Honor recipient former U.S. Army Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David speaks during his induction into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes during a ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 4, 2025. David – the only living recipient among the seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at a White House ceremony on Jan. 3, 2025 – was recognized and honored for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a radio operator with Company D, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, during combat operations on May 7, 1970 near Fire Support Base Maureen, Thua Thien province, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.04.2025 17:44
    Photo ID: 8822477
    VIRIN: 250104-A-WI099-1352
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.43 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 53 of 53], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony, Jan. 4, 2025
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony, Jan. 4, 2025
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony, Jan. 4, 2025
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony, Jan. 4, 2025
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony, Conmy Hall, Joint Base Ft. Meyer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 4, 2025.
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony, Conmy Hall, Joint Base Ft. Meyer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 4, 2025.
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony, Conmy Hall, Joint Base Ft. Meyer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 4, 2025.
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony, Jan 4, 2025
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor- Official Portrait, Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MOH2025JAN
    MOH2025-David

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download