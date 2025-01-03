Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medal of Honor recipient former U.S. Army Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David speaks during his induction into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes during a ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 4, 2025. David – the only living recipient among the seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at a White House ceremony on Jan. 3, 2025 – was recognized and honored for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a radio operator with Company D, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, during combat operations on May 7, 1970 near Fire Support Base Maureen, Thua Thien province, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)