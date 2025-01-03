Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 40 of 53]

    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Debra Nelson McKnight, daughter of former U.S. Army Capt. Hugh R. Nelson, jr., speaks during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for her father in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4th, 2025. Nelson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025 – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of extraordinary heroism in saving the lives of his crew members under enemy fire during the Vietnam War on June 5, 1966, while serving as the aircraft commander of an armed Huey helicopter with the 114th Aviation Company (Airmobile Light), 13th Aviation Battalion, near Moc Hoa, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.04.2025 17:44
    Photo ID: 8822476
    VIRIN: 250104-A-WI099-1361
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.35 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 53 of 53], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MOH2025JAN
    MOH2025-Nelson

