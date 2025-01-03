Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Debra Nelson McKnight, daughter of former U.S. Army Capt. Hugh R. Nelson, jr., speaks during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for her father in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4th, 2025. Nelson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025 – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of extraordinary heroism in saving the lives of his crew members under enemy fire during the Vietnam War on June 5, 1966, while serving as the aircraft commander of an armed Huey helicopter with the 114th Aviation Company (Airmobile Light), 13th Aviation Battalion, near Moc Hoa, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)