    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 42 of 53]

    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shakes hands with Juanita P. Mendez, center, sister of former U.S. Army Pfc. Charles R. Johnson during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4th, 2025. Johnson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025 – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of valor while saving the lives of ten comrades during the Korean War at Outpost Harry, June 11-12, 1953, while serving as a Browning automatic rifleman with Company B, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

