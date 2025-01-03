Official U.S. Army portrait of Medal of Honor recipient Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David, Jan. 4, 2025. David was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden during a White House ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2025 17:44
|Photo ID:
|8822489
|VIRIN:
|250104-A-WI099-1066
|Resolution:
|4295x5558
|Size:
|10.83 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honor- Official Portrait, Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David [Image 53 of 53], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.