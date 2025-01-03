Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor- Official Portrait, Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David [Image 53 of 53]

    Medal of Honor- Official Portrait, Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Official U.S. Army portrait of Medal of Honor recipient Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David, Jan. 4, 2025. David was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden during a White House ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.04.2025 17:44
    Photo ID: 8822489
    VIRIN: 250104-A-WI099-1066
    Resolution: 4295x5558
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor- Official Portrait, Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David [Image 53 of 53], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MOH2025JAN
    #MOH2025JAN
    #MOH2025-David

