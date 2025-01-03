Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Katharine Cavazos speaks on behalf of her family member, Medal of Honor recipient and former U.S. Army Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, during a Pentagon Hall of Heroes induction ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)