Charles Johnson, a family member of former U.S. Army Pfc. Charles R. Johnson, speaks during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4th, 2025. Johnson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025 – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of valor while saving the lives of ten comrades during the Korean War at Outpost Harry, June 11-12, 1953, while serving as a Browning automatic rifleman with Company B, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2025 17:44
|Photo ID:
|8822471
|VIRIN:
|250104-A-WI099-1323
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.61 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 53 of 53], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.