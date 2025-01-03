Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gary Takashima, a family member of former U.S. Army Pfc. Wataru Nakamura, speaks during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4th, 2025. Nakamura – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025 – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of heroism on May 18, 1951 that saved the lives of his comrades during enemy fire, and resulted in his death by an enemy grenade, near P’ungchon-in, Korea while serving with Company I, 3rd Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)