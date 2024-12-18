An Alabama National Guard Soldier stands ready at Talladega, Alabama, October 4, 2024. The soldiers flight crew is awaiting further instructions on when to pick up newly enlisted ALNG recruits, to Clarke Range at Ft.McClellan. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2024 19:54
|Photo ID:
|8815752
|VIRIN:
|241004-Z-NI040-1224
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|20.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.