Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment

An Alabama National Guard Soldier stands ready at Talladega, Alabama, October 4, 2024. The soldiers flight crew is awaiting further instructions on when to pick up newly enlisted ALNG recruits, to Clarke Range at Ft.McClellan. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)