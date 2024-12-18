Warrant Officer 3 Stark briefs his flight crew at Talladega, Alabama, October 4, 2024. Stark and his crew are about to fly newly enlisted Alabama National Guard recruits to Clarke Range at Ft.McClellan.(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2024 19:54
|Photo ID:
|8815749
|VIRIN:
|241004-Z-NI040-8644
|Resolution:
|5328x3552
|Size:
|12.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.