Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment

A recruit in the Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) fires a MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle at Clarke Range at Ft.McClellan, October 4, 2024. During his visit the recruit received training on the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle by instructors from 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)