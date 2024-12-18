Jesse Love an American professional stock car racing driver aims down the sights of a MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle at Clarke Range at Ft.McClellan, October 4, 2024. Love during his visit received training on the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle by instructors from 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne). (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2024 19:54
|Photo ID:
|8815744
|VIRIN:
|241006-Z-NI040-9938
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.