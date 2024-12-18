Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jesse Love an American professional stock car racing driver aims down the sights of a MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle at Clarke Range at Ft.McClellan, October 4, 2024. Love during his visit received training on the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle by instructors from 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne). (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)