Colonel Steven Witherington talks to Talladega Superspeedway Staff, newly enlisted Alabama National Guard recruits, and Jesse Love’s Social Media Staff, at Talladega, Alabama, October 4, 2024. Witherington thanks everyone for their collaboration to create a successful event. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2024 19:54
|Photo ID:
|8815751
|VIRIN:
|241004-Z-NI040-6439
|Resolution:
|6199x4133
|Size:
|17.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.