Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment

Colonel Steven Witherington talks to Talladega Superspeedway Staff, newly enlisted Alabama National Guard recruits, and Jesse Love’s Social Media Staff, at Talladega, Alabama, October 4, 2024. Witherington thanks everyone for their collaboration to create a successful event. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)