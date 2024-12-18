Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Pawlak an Alabama National Guard soldier and Jesse Love, an American professional stock car racing driver sits on the edge of a CH-47 Chinook at Talladega, Alabama, October 4, 2024. Pawlak’s crew are flying newly enlisted ALNG recruits and Jesse Love to Clarke Range at Ft.McClellan. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)