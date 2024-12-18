Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment [Image 1 of 9]

    Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment

    FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Pawlak an Alabama National Guard soldier sits on the edge of a CH-47 Chinook at Talladega, Alabama, October 4, 2024. Pawlak and his crew are flying newly enlisted ALNG recruits to Clarke Range at Ft.McClellan. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.25.2024 19:54
    Photo ID: 8815741
    VIRIN: 241006-Z-NI040-8108
    Resolution: 3817x3590
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

