Sgt. Pawlak an Alabama National Guard soldier sits on the edge of a CH-47 Chinook at Talladega, Alabama, October 4, 2024. Pawlak and his crew are flying newly enlisted ALNG recruits to Clarke Range at Ft.McClellan. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
This work, Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.