Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Pawlak an Alabama National Guard soldier sits on the edge of a CH-47 Chinook at Talladega, Alabama, October 4, 2024. Pawlak and his crew are flying newly enlisted ALNG recruits to Clarke Range at Ft.McClellan. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)