Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment

Recruits in the Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP), listen to instructions given at Clarke Range at Ft.McClellan, October 4, 2024. RSP soldiers received training on the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle by instructors from 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne). (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)