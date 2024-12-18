Talladega Superspeedway Staff, newly enlisted Alabama National Guard recruits, and Jesse Love’s Social Media Staff pose for a photo at Clarke Range at Ft.McClellan, October 4, 2024. Talladega Superspeedway partnered with the ALNG Recruit Sustainment Program to help enlist recruits into the ALNG. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2024 19:54
|Photo ID:
|8815747
|VIRIN:
|241004-Z-NI040-7370
|Resolution:
|6184x3158
|Size:
|16.95 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.