Recruitment Sustainment Program Enlistment

Talladega Superspeedway Staff, newly enlisted Alabama National Guard recruits, and Jesse Love’s Social Media Staff pose for a photo at Clarke Range at Ft.McClellan, October 4, 2024. Talladega Superspeedway partnered with the ALNG Recruit Sustainment Program to help enlist recruits into the ALNG. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)