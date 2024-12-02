241212-N-PG443-2016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2024) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jesse Moe, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, prepares to move a MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Dec. 12,2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Courtney Perry)
