241212-N-SK738-1022 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2024) Information Systems Technician Seaman Jaheim Jimmison, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), shops in the ship’s store, Dec. 12, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pierce Luck)