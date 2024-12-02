Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jayden Brown 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    241212-N-HS821-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2024) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Jesenia Feggins, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat squadron (HSC) 5, performs periodic maintenance on aircrew survival gear aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Dec. 12, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is in the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan conducting flight deck certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 18:56
    Photo ID: 8800014
    VIRIN: 241212-N-HS821-1025
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 23 of 23], by SN Jayden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    GHWB

