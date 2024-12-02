Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241212-N-EW043-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Dalton Ricca, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, performs maintenance on an MH-60s helicopter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), does maintenance in MH-60S, Dec. 12, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erin Watson)