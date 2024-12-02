241212-N-EW043-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Dalton Ricca, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, performs maintenance on an MH-60s helicopter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), does maintenance in MH-60S, Dec. 12, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erin Watson)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 18:56
|Photo ID:
|8800012
|VIRIN:
|241212-N-EW043-1025
|Resolution:
|4916x3511
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
