241212-N-SK738-3037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) transport a Sailor during a medical training team drill, Dec. 12, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pierce Luck)