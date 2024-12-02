Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241212-N-PG443-3013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2024) Aviation Support Technician Airman Arnaldo Hernandez, left, and Aviation Support Technician 2nd Class Andres Flores, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), repair a tractor in the hangar bay, Dec. 12, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Courtney Perry)