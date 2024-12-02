Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 12 of 23]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Courtney Perry 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    241212-N-PG443-3013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2024) Aviation Support Technician Airman Arnaldo Hernandez, left, and Aviation Support Technician 2nd Class Andres Flores, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), repair a tractor in the hangar bay, Dec. 12, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Courtney Perry)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 18:56
    ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 23 of 23], by SA Courtney Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

