241212-N-SK738-3003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jasmine Escobar, left, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), renders aid during a medical training team drill, Dec. 12, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pierce Luck)