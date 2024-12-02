Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241212-N-PG443-1005 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Greggory Jones, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, preforms maintenance on a MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Dec. 12,2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Courtney Perry)