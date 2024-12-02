241212-N-HS821-1041 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2024) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Jesenia Feggins, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat squadron (HSC) 5, performs periodic maintenance on aircrew survival gear aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Dec. 12, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is in the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan conducting flight deck certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 18:56
|Photo ID:
|8800015
|VIRIN:
|241212-N-HS821-1041
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 23 of 23], by SN Jayden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.