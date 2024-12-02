Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules takes off during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The U.S. participated in the Royal Saudi Air Force led exercise in order to focus on tactical airlift, airdrop, and air mobility to enhance collaboration and support between nations across the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Air Force)