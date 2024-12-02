Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Air Force C-130J Super Hercules taxis during an elephant walk during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. When allies and partners operate the same platforms using the same systems, they speak the same language. This translates directly to the effectiveness of the coalition in their ability to fight together with similar tactical and operational tactics and common understanding of the strategic environment.

U.S. Air Force)