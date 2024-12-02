Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A Royal Air Force C-130J Super Hercules taxis during an elephant walk during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. When allies and partners operate the same platforms using the same systems, they speak the same language. This translates directly to the effectiveness of the coalition in their ability to fight together with similar tactical and operational tactics and common understanding of the strategic environment.
    U.S. Air Force)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Exercise TUWAIQ-4, by SrA Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    AFCENT
    TUWAIQ-4

