    Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 5 of 9]

    Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force and coalition partnered aircraft taxi onto the runway to conduct an elephant walk during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The Combined Defense of the Arabian Peninsula requires the regular and routine training between forces, and the Royal Saudi Air Force is leading the coalition’s efforts by hosting TUWAIQ-4 to achieve greater operational effects and capacity. (U.S. Air Force)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 01:56
    Photo ID: 8793438
    VIRIN: 241206-F-LE520-1042
    Resolution: 5314x3536
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    AFCENT
    TUWAIQ-4

