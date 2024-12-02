Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and coalition partnered aircraft taxi onto the runway to conduct an elephant walk during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The Combined Defense of the Arabian Peninsula requires the regular and routine training between forces, and the Royal Saudi Air Force is leading the coalition’s efforts by hosting TUWAIQ-4 to achieve greater operational effects and capacity. (U.S. Air Force)