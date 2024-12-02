Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules takes off during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The Saudi-led exercise focused on tactical airlift, airdrop, and air mobility to enhance collaboration and support between nations across the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Air Force)