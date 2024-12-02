Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 9 of 9]

    Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules takes off during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The Saudi-led exercise focused on tactical airlift, airdrop, and air mobility to enhance collaboration and support between nations across the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Air Force)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 01:56
    Photo ID: 8793442
    VIRIN: 241206-F-LE520-1104
    Resolution: 5419x3605
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    CENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    AFCENT
    TUWAIQ-4

