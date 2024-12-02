Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and coalition partnered aircraft taxi onto the runway to conduct an elephant walk during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. Exercises like TUWAIQ-4 provide the necessary touchpoints between nations to enhance air power and promote interoperability between global partners capable of operating as a cohesive fighting force. (U.S. Air Force)