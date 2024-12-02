Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force and coalition partnered aircraft taxi onto the runway to conduct an elephant walk during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. Exercises like TUWAIQ-4 provide the necessary touchpoints between nations to enhance air power and promote interoperability between global partners capable of operating as a cohesive fighting force. (U.S. Air Force)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024
    Photo ID: 8793436
    VIRIN: 241206-F-LE520-1039
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Exercise TUWAIQ-4, by SrA Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    AFCENT
    TUWAIQ-4

