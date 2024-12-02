Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force and Allied aircraft taxi onto the runway to conduct an elephant walk during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. Exercise TUWAIQ-4 is a multilateral exercise that advances regional air mobility, airlift, and airdrop capabilities to synchronize interoperability between nations and enhance proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 01:56
    Photo ID: 8793435
    VIRIN: 241206-F-LE520-1022
    Resolution: 3422x2277
    Size: 791.76 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    AFCENT
    TUWAIQ-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download