    Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 1 of 9]

    Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force and Allied aircraft taxi onto the runway to conduct an elephant walk within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The exercise advances regional air mobility, airlift, and airdrop between 10 regional and coalition partners as a critical tactical-level knowledge exchange to further integration and theater security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 01:56
    Photo ID: 8793434
    VIRIN: 241206-F-LE520-1001
    Resolution: 4757x3165
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    CENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    AFCENT
    TUWAIQ-4

