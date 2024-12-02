U.S. Air Force and Allied aircraft taxi onto the runway to conduct an elephant walk within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The exercise advances regional air mobility, airlift, and airdrop between 10 regional and coalition partners as a critical tactical-level knowledge exchange to further integration and theater security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 01:56
|Photo ID:
|8793434
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-LE520-1001
|Resolution:
|4757x3165
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.