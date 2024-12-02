Exercise TUWAIQ-4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and Allied aircraft taxi onto the runway to conduct an elephant walk within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The exercise advances regional air mobility, airlift, and airdrop between 10 regional and coalition partners as a critical tactical-level knowledge exchange to further integration and theater security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo)