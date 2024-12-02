Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules takes off during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The U.S. values its shared commitment and close cooperation with coalition allies and partners, which has enhanced the collective ability to counter a range of regional threats as a unified fighting force. (U.S. Air Force)