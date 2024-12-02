A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules takes off during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The U.S. values its shared commitment and close cooperation with coalition allies and partners, which has enhanced the collective ability to counter a range of regional threats as a unified fighting force. (U.S. Air Force)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 01:56
|Photo ID:
|8793439
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-LE520-1099
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.