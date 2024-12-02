Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 6 of 9]

    Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules takes off during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The U.S. values its shared commitment and close cooperation with coalition allies and partners, which has enhanced the collective ability to counter a range of regional threats as a unified fighting force. (U.S. Air Force)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 01:56
    Photo ID: 8793439
    VIRIN: 241206-F-LE520-1099
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    AFCENT
    TUWAIQ-4

