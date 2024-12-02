Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guests attending the Operation Christmas Drop push ceremony stand for the U.S. national anthem at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. Conducted annually from Andersen, OCD delivers around 82,000 pounds of supplies and gifts in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, benefiting over 42,000 islanders while covering approximately 1.8 million square miles of airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)