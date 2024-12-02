Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off [Image 12 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Guests attending the Operation Christmas Drop push ceremony stand for the U.S. national anthem at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. Conducted annually from Andersen, OCD delivers around 82,000 pounds of supplies and gifts in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, benefiting over 42,000 islanders while covering approximately 1.8 million square miles of airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 22:31
    Photo ID: 8790706
    VIRIN: 241209-F-HD796-1065
    Resolution: 4654x3097
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Santa&rsquo;s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in the Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Operation Christmas Drop
    INDOPACOM
    OCD 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download