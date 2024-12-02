Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa's Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off

    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nathaniel Allen 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A ceremonial bundle sits waiting to be pushed into the back of a C-130 Hercules aircraft during the Operation Christmas Drop 2024 “Push Ceremony” at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. Conducted annually from Andersen, OCD delivers around 82,000 pounds of supplies and gifts in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, benefiting over 42,000 islanders while covering approximately 1.8 million square miles of airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Allen)

    Santa&rsquo;s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in the Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off

    PACAF
    Operation Christmas Drop
    INDOPACOM
    OCD 24

