Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off [Image 8 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nathaniel Allen 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Musicians from the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific perform music during the Operation Christmas Drop 2024 “Push Ceremony” at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. OCD is an annual operation conducted between regional allies designed to help enhance trust and increase global stability, security, and prosperity while upholding international law and promoting shared values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Allen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 22:31
    Photo ID: 8790702
    VIRIN: 241209-F-YN203-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Nathaniel Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
    Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Santa&rsquo;s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in the Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Operation Christmas Drop
    INDOPACOM
    OCD 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download