Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off

Leaders from across the Indo-Pacific theater pray together during the Operation Christmas Drop 2024 “Push Ceremony” at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. Conducted annually from Andersen, OCD delivers around 82,000 pounds of supplies and gifts in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, benefiting over 42,000 islanders while covering approximately 1.8 million square miles of airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Allen)