Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman, the Pacific Air Forces deputy commander and the Deputy Theater Air Component commander to the Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with Rear Admiral Gregory Huffman, commander of Joint Task Force - Micronesia, during the Operation Christmas Drop 2024 “Push Ceremony” at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. OCD is an annual operation conducted between regional allies designed to help enhance trust and increase global stability, security, and prosperity while upholding international law and promoting shared values.(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Allen)