Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off

Bruce Best, known as “Brother Bruce,” Operation Christmas Drop island liaison and coordinator, sits on a humanitarian-like aid bundle in the cargo hold of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 374th Airlift Wing in Yokota, Japan, during the Operation Christmas Drop 2024 “Push Ceremony” at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. OCD is an annual operation conducted between regional allies designed to help enhance trust and increase global stability, security, and prosperity while upholding international law and promoting shared values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Allen)