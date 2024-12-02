Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off

Guests listen to the emcees on stage while attending the Operation Christmas Drop push ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas, the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, airdrop operations include 58 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in the Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off
