Santa’s Grey Sleigh Arrives Early in the Pacific as OCD 24 Kicks Off

Photo By Senior Airman Jarrett Smith | International guests and Operation Christmas Drop participants pose for a photo while...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jarrett Smith | International guests and Operation Christmas Drop participants pose for a photo while attending the Operation Christmas Drop push ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas, the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, airdrop operations include 58 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith) see less | View Image Page

High above the Pacific, Santa’s grey sleighs roared to life Dec. 8 as C-130 Hercules aircrews from five allied nations began dropping humanitarian-like aid bundles as part of Operation Christmas Drop 2024.



The annual mission, now in its 73rd year, brings together aircrews from the United States, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Canada to deliver supplies and holiday cheer to remote Pacific islands while providing airlift training and enhancing multinational interoperability through combined airlift operations. The mission’s commemorative “Push Ceremony,” held Dec. 9, symbolically marked the start of the airdrop operations already underway.



With OCD 2024 now in full swing, Capt. Miranda Bapty, mission commander, emphasized the importance of teamwork and international cooperation in making such a large-scale operation a success.



“This mission works because of the incredible teamwork between so many different groups,” Bapty said. “You’ve got aircrews from five countries, volunteers packing bundles, and people behind the scenes making it all happen. It’s inspiring to see everyone come together for a shared purpose, and seeing those first bundles drop really makes all the hard work worth it.”



During the ceremony, Vincent Mut-Tracy, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in the Federated States of Micronesia, emphasized how the mission fosters regional unity and delivers tangible support to those in need.



"Operation Christmas Drop truly captures the Christmas spirit,” he said. “There are many reasons why Operation Christmas Drop is the longest-running humanitarian airlift operation for the Department of Defense…this is a special opportunity that unites everyone in the region and strengthens our partnerships, and it makes a huge difference to those living in the other islands. From our friends in the federal states of Micronesia and Palau, to our military leaders and allies in Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Canada…thank you all for your contribution to not only conduct this operation, but also increase our preparedness and readiness to respond in event of a natural disaster or crisis.”



Bruce Best, more commonly known locally as “Brother Bruce,” also spoke at the ceremony and has been a longstanding figure within OCD circles for nearly 40 years. Best serves as a liaison between Guam and the remote island communities that benefit from the operation to ensure that they receive supplies each year.



“It's great to be alive every year and to see this amazing 73rd year of Operation Christmas Drop,” he said. “It's always wonderful to see our partners coming together to ensure the success of this mission. From Palau to the Federated States of Micronesia, everyone is thrilled by the generosity and dedication that makes this mission possible.”



Having been part of multiple iterations of the operation, Bapty said the heart of OCD is about more than delivering supplies — it’s about sending a message to people who live in some of the most remote communities within the Indo-Pacific theater.



“I hope every islander who gets a bundle knows how much love goes into every one,” she said. “People from all over the world came together to make this happen because we care. For so many of us, the highlight of our year is seeing the islander's messages and hearing them on the radio! We are so incredibly proud and honored to be a part of this mission."