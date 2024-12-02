Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security [Image 10 of 15]

    Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security

    CAMP ASAKA, JAPAN

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, U.S. Army Pacific Command deputy commanding general, addresses military members from the nations of Australia, Japan and the United States during the Yama Sakura 87 opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. Yama Sakura 87 is the largest joint, bilateral, and trilateral command post exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF).
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)

