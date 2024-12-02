Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, U.S. Army Pacific Command deputy commanding general, addresses military members from the nations of Australia, Japan and the United States during the Yama Sakura 87 opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. Yama Sakura 87 is the largest joint, bilateral, and trilateral command post exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF).
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)
