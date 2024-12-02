Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right: Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, 1st Australian Division commanding general, Lt. Gen. Toshikazu Yamane, Ground Component Command commanding general, and U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, U.S. Army Pacific Command deputy commanding general, shake hands during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87 opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. The three military leaders spoke to the importance of lasting partnership and collective commitment to peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region during the ceremony.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf)