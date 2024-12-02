Strengthening our Alliance: Yama Sakura 87 showcases interoperability; shared commitment to regional security

Photo By Spc. Michael Graf | From left to right: Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, 1st Australian Division commanding...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Michael Graf | From left to right: Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, 1st Australian Division commanding general, Lt. Gen. Toshikazu Yamane, Ground Component Command commanding general, and Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, United States Army Pacific Command deputy commanding general, shake hands during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87 opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. The three military leaders spoke to the importance of lasting partnership and collective commitment to peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Graf) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ASAKA, Japan — Yama Sakura 87, the trilateral scenario-driven command post exercise and part of U.S. Army’s Pacific’s Operation Pathways, kicked off with an opening ceremony with service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the Australian Defence Force, and the U.S. Army at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec 6.



It marks the 44th iteration of this annual Japan-based exercise, which was established in 1982.



Additionally, this is the first time Yama Sakura will run simultaneously with the U.S. Army’s Warfighter command post exercise, executed by America’s First Corps, making it the largest Yama Sakura exercise in its over 40-year history.



In all, more than 7,000 military members from the three Allied nations are participating across multiple locations spanning both sides of the Pacific Ocean including Camp Asaka, Sagami Army Depot, Camp Kengun, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



Japanese Lt. Gen. Toshikazu Yamane, the Ground Component Commander, spoke on the trilateral exercise’s importance and the opportunity to improve operational capability and effectiveness.



“I recognize that carrying out YS exercise in Japan, trilaterally among Japan, the U.S., and Australia is significant,” said Yamane. “The reason is not only we can improve effectiveness of Japan-U.S. bilateral operational capabilities, but we can contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific by enhancing deterrence and response capabilities, showing domestically and internationally an ironclad relationship.”



The tone of the ceremony signified shared resolve and collective commitment to peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region.



“This exercise is an invaluable opportunity to refine our cohesion, ensuring we are always prepared to respond as a unified force during times of crisis or conflict,” said U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General. “Our readiness is not just about advanced technology or cutting-edge tactics; it is built on teamwork and trust.”



This also marks the second year the Australian Army’s 1st Division is participating, bringing their experience from last year’s exercise to enhance their readiness for lasting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



Australian Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, the 1st Australian Division’s commander, expressed his thanks to both the JGSDF and the U.S. Army Pacific for their hospitality and partnership and reiterated his division’s commitment to the alliance.



“The coalition between the United States, Japan and Australia is of critical importance to all three of our nations,” he said. “We know that the sum is greater than the parts, and by working together we can achieve far more than we could alone.”



The U.S. Marine Corps' III Marine Expeditionary Force is also taking a more active role in the exercise with its first-ever full participation, enhancing joint and combined training.



“YS87 exemplifies the strength of our partnership with the Japan Ground Self Defense Force’s Western Army, said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, the III MEF commanding general. “III MEF’s permanent presence in Japan, regularly training alongside the JGSDF, fosters seamless integration with our allies and joint force partners in support of regional stability.”



Following the opening ceremony, the military leaders took part in a press conference to reaffirm the forces’ lasting commitment to maintain interoperability, joint force lethality and readiness. The leaders spoke about how collective efforts like YS87 will deter adversaries, improve military relationships for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



Lt. Gen. Yamane expressed his wish to all YS87 participants to build upon this experience by fostering goodwill and cohesion among each other.



“I hope keen efforts made by individuals at each level will lead to strengthening the bonds not just among ourselves, but also among the three nations, Japan, the U.S. and Australia,” he said.



ABOUT YAMA SAKURA 87

Yama Sakura 87 (YS87), which translates to “Mountain Cherry Blossoms,” will occur on November 30- 17 December 2024. As part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest joint, bilateral, and trilateral command post exercise (CPX) co-sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF).



The purpose of YS87 is to increase joint force lethality, enhance design and posture, and strengthen alliances and partnerships, as well as exercises, experimentation and innovation, while focusing on multi-domain (MDO) and cross-domain operations. This year’s exercise will include participants from USARPAC, JGSDF, Ground Component Command (GCC), I Corps, Western Army, 11th Airborne Division, Australian 1st Division, Eastern Army, 7th Infantry Division, and U.S. Army Japan (USARJ).